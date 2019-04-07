'Game of Thrones' cast surprises Kit Harrington during 'SNL' monologue. You know nothing, Jon Snow.

The eighth season of Game of Thrones is just around the corner, and in case we weren't all excited enough, SNL decided to have Kit Harrington host this week. Harrington famously plays Jon Snow on GOT, the noble, stupidly sexy King of the North. For his SNL appearance, Harrington had shaved off his beard, giving us a "prepubescent Jon Snow" look, as he called it during his monologue.

Dear Kit Harington,

QUIT SHAVING YOUR FACE.



Sincerely,

Most everyone



P.S. We still love you but seriously, staaaaahp. #SNL pic.twitter.com/4YUmUvtnxg — Brandi (@Longliveolicity) April 7, 2019

Harrington nailed his opening monologue, and did so with a little help from his friends. A few minutes in, Harrington started taking questions from audience members. The first guy (Gary Richardson), like many of us, wanted Harrington to tell him how GOT ends. And when Harrington didn't give in, the next audience member chimed in. The twist? It was Emilia Clarke aka Daenerys Targaryen. Clarke also wanted to know how it all ends because she "forgot" and most of her scenes are with a dragon, which is "just a green screen and tennis ball," so she "has no idea what's going on."

Harrington also took questions from co-stars John Bradley and Rose Leslie (who is also his wife), and from the Night King, played by Pete Davidson. Bradley and Davidson both wanted to continue to hang out after GOT wraps, and Leslie wanted to know how her husband planned to make money now that his big role was ending.

Some felt this was the role of a lifetime for Davidson, and we don't necessarily disagree.