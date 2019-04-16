Guy begs not to make 'Game of Thrones' political and gets dragged to the seven hells.

Ambitious players fight for power. Backroom deals. Betrayal.

These are the non-dragon elements that define Game of Thrones...and please, don't make this show about who will come to rule the land political!

This is the hot take from Will Witt, a conservative personality whose other hits include not-so-subtly white supremacist videos like "Multiculturalism is ruining Europe." He also has an idea of what will ruin Game of Thrones, and it's, um, everything Game of Thrones is about.

The guy quote-tweeted a quote from George R.R. Martin, the inventor of Westeros, saying that the existential threat of the White Walkers that will come to kill the realm even if Queen Cersei Lannister prefers to ignore it is, in fact, a lot like climate change.

Giphy

Witt knows Game of Thrones better than the guy who wrote A Game of Thrones, and he humbly requests that we please keep politics out of the show about who will rule the realm. Can a show with "thrones" in the title please not be about who has power?