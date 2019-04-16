Guy begs not to make 'Game of Thrones' political and gets dragged to the seven hells.

Guy begs not to make 'Game of Thrones' political and gets dragged to the seven hells.
Orli Matlow
Apr 16, 2019@2:22 PM
Advertising

Ambitious players fight for power. Backroom deals. Betrayal.

These are the non-dragon elements that define Game of Thrones...and please, don't make this show about who will come to rule the land political!

This is the hot take from Will Witt, a conservative personality whose other hits include not-so-subtly white supremacist videos like "Multiculturalism is ruining Europe." He also has an idea of what will ruin Game of Thrones, and it's, um, everything Game of Thrones is about.

The guy quote-tweeted a quote from George R.R. Martin, the inventor of Westeros, saying that the existential threat of the White Walkers that will come to kill the realm even if Queen Cersei Lannister prefers to ignore it is, in fact, a lot like climate change.

Guy begs not to make 'Game of Thrones' political and gets dragged to the seven hells.
Giphy

Witt knows Game of Thrones better than the guy who wrote A Game of Thrones, and he humbly requests that we please keep politics out of the show about who will rule the realm. Can a show with "thrones" in the title please not be about who has power?

Advertising

Needless to say, he got dragged like he was looking over the courtyard with Sansa Stark at Winterfell...

Guy begs not to make 'Game of Thrones' political and gets dragged to the seven hells.
HBO via Tumblr

...or, because it was a group effort, I guess you can say that it's more like Qyburn's "little birds" stab the hell out of Grandmaester Pycelle.

Advertising
Guy begs not to make 'Game of Thrones' political and gets dragged to the seven hells.
PLEASE don't get political, Varys.
Giphy
Advertising

Guy begs not to make 'Game of Thrones' political and gets dragged to the seven hells.
Giphy
Advertising

As many clever tweeters noted, "don't make it political" just means "don't include politics that I personally don't like."

Witt dreams we return to the day when art wasn't political, which was precisely never.

Advertising

These are the same dudes who beg us not to compare Star Wars stormtroopers to Nazi stormtroopers even though they're literally called stormtroopers.

Sorry, buddy. Facts don't care about your feelings.

Advertising
© Copyright 2019 Someecards, Inc
 