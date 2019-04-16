Guy begs not to make 'Game of Thrones' political and gets dragged to the seven hells.

Ambitious players fight for power. Backroom deals. Betrayal.
These are the non-dragon elements that define Game of Thrones...and please, don't make this show about who will come to rule the land political!
This is the hot take from Will Witt, a conservative personality whose other hits include not-so-subtly white supremacist videos like "Multiculturalism is ruining Europe." He also has an idea of what will ruin Game of Thrones, and it's, um, everything Game of Thrones is about.
The guy quote-tweeted a quote from George R.R. Martin, the inventor of Westeros, saying that the existential threat of the White Walkers that will come to kill the realm even if Queen Cersei Lannister prefers to ignore it is, in fact, a lot like climate change.
Witt knows Game of Thrones better than the guy who wrote A Game of Thrones, and he humbly requests that we please keep politics out of the show about who will rule the realm. Can a show with "thrones" in the title please not be about who has power?
I remember a time when our art and media was disconnected from politics. Now everything on TV, music and movies has to have a political message shoved down our throats. Let’s get back to the days when that wasn’t the case.— Will Witt (@thewillwitt) April 14, 2019
Needless to say, he got dragged like he was looking over the courtyard with Sansa Stark at Winterfell...
...or, because it was a group effort, I guess you can say that it's more like Qyburn's "little birds" stab the hell out of Grandmaester Pycelle.
...Game of Thrones is about politics and almost nothing else. Even the phrase ‘game of thrones’ effectively translates to ‘politicians fighting for power’. That’s pretty much the entire point of the thing.— Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) April 15, 2019
The books were heavily inspired by the war of the roses. Daenarys spends most of the series on a crusade of slavery abolitionism. The religions are thinly-veiled versions of real-life faiths. The series has politics of past and present backed into its DNA.— Jon x Night King diehard (@connor544) April 15, 2019
Why would you make this book series about an inherently flawed nobility fighting a war which consistently mostly harms the lower classes and distracts them from an oncoming threat that only a few people not invested in the conflict care about political?— Vikky Storm - A Yung Hegelian 🅰️👻🔫🤠🥀🕊 (@deathpigeon) April 14, 2019
He’s the author, dipshit. He can make #GameOfThrones whatever he wants.— Jason, First Of His Name (@crazypastor) April 15, 2019
As many clever tweeters noted, "don't make it political" just means "don't include politics that I personally don't like."
When people complain about media they consume being "political" they don't mean "political" in the sense of "of, relating to, or concerned with politics"— Malachite Tiger, Golgari Queen (@MalachiteTiger) April 15, 2019
They mean "makes me think about subjects I dislike" or sometimes "indicates that I personally am not the exclusive audience"
Witt dreams we return to the day when art wasn't political, which was precisely never.
These are the same dudes who beg us not to compare Star Wars stormtroopers to Nazi stormtroopers even though they're literally called stormtroopers.
Sorry, buddy. Facts don't care about your feelings.