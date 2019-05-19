This chilling 'Game of Thrones' theory could explain everything about Daenerys becoming the Mad Queen.

If you clicked on and opened this article, 1) happy Game of Thrones finale night, and 2) I'm going to assume you are caught up on this season. If not, stop reading; they're are spoilers abound.
As we all know, last week's episode lit both King's Landing and Game of Thrones online fandom on fire. Whether you feel it was earned or not, Daenerys Targaryen officially went full Mad Queen and burned some shit to the ground. Some felt her mercilessness was completely out of character, and others felt it was an inevitable outcome that has been hinted at all along. No matter how you felt, the internet was shook.
But perhaps there is something people on both sides of the "Daenerys going mad makes sense" argument missed...
In a Game of Thrones theories subreddit, user J_Mrad hypothesized that Daenerys going mad may have seemed unearned because it wasn't her own doing.
He explained:
From the beginning of the episode we know that Varys has a spy in he kitchen. He was writing letters about Jon's true identity when she arrived and their conversation goes as follows:
-: She won't eat.
-: We'll try again at supper.
-: I think they're watching me.
-: Who?
-: Her soldiers.
-: Of course they are, that's their job. What have I told you, Martha?
-: The bigger the risk, the bigger the reward.
This conversation happened before he met Jon on the beach so he had the time to send those letters out. On the beach before trying to convince Jon to take the throne he told him "she won't accept any food" when asked about her which means up until then she hadn't been poisoned. That same day he was sentenced to death at night and executed but we know nothing about the fate of his spy, Martha. I believe she did carry out what he instructed her to do even after his death.
So now we know two things:
- Part of his plan was informing people that Jon was the true heir to the throne
- He plans on adding something to the queen's food
Straight up poisoning the queen would be a terrible idea. He knows how much Jon loves her and, though it would mean he will have to take the throne, it wouldn't end nicely for him after Jon figures out what he did. A better plan would be to push Dany into madness early, letting it loose on King's Landing and showing everyone a Mad Queen, which is exactly what happened. How? Basilisk's blood.
"It will give cooked meat a savory smell, but if eaten it produces violent madness, in beasts as well as men. A mouse will attack a lion after a taste of basilisk's blood. But to a man who loves his art, is not passion a form of madness? " ~ Oberyn Martell
This would justify the sudden descent into madness she took in such a short time. It would also give Varys a more meaningful arc.
It's an interesting theory, and it adds up in a lot of ways. But would Lord Varys really go that far -- allowing innocent lives to be lost -- to get the outcome he saw fit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!