This chilling 'Game of Thrones' theory could explain everything about Daenerys becoming the Mad Queen.

If you clicked on and opened this article, 1) happy Game of Thrones finale night, and 2) I'm going to assume you are caught up on this season. If not, stop reading; they're are spoilers abound.

As we all know, last week's episode lit both King's Landing and Game of Thrones online fandom on fire. Whether you feel it was earned or not, Daenerys Targaryen officially went full Mad Queen and burned some shit to the ground. Some felt her mercilessness was completely out of character, and others felt it was an inevitable outcome that has been hinted at all along. No matter how you felt, the internet was shook.

I’m torn between “well obviously Dany is a tyrant white feminist” and “ok wow they wrote a powerful woman character only to teach us the lesson that women are craaaaaaaaaaazy” — melisandre lozandre-olivandre (@ellomelissa) May 13, 2019

But perhaps there is something people on both sides of the "Daenerys going mad makes sense" argument missed...

In a Game of Thrones theories subreddit, user J_Mrad hypothesized that Daenerys going mad may have seemed unearned because it wasn't her own doing.

He explained: