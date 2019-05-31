23 NBA finals memes for everyone who watched the Raptors beat the Warriors. Drake has no chill.

The NBA finals tipped off on Thursday night and human meme machine Drake was courtside, escalating his trolling tactics as the game went on.

Drizzy rolled up to the game wearing Steph Curry's dad's old Raptors jersey, yelling "Who's your daddy?" without even saying a word. It's the dictionary definition of "Canadian passive-aggression." Dell Curry played for Toronto from 1999-2002, and The North Remembers.

Drake showed up to Game 1 in a SIGNED Dell Curry jersey 🤣petty on high pic.twitter.com/RCQyspiaAV — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) May 31, 2019

He took his hardcore trolling directly into the young Curry's face and plucked a piece of lint he literally put on eBay, under the username "DraymondShouldntWear23." It's a reference to Michael Jordan's number, and the ultimate trolling-within-a-trolling.

While Drake didn't actually play in the game, the Raptors who did beat the Golden State Warriors 118-109, Toronto's first-ever win in the NBA finals and Golden State's first loss in the Steve Kerr era.

The Raptors won both the basketball game and the meme game, with Drake inspiring jokes left and right, his antics putting everyone on both the offensive and the defensive.

