Gamestop investor writes open letter to Wall Street about how the 2008 crisis affected them.

The current battle between retail investors from the subreddit Wall Street Bets and hedge funds continues, as Gamestop stocks currently sit at $335 a share, a sharp contrast from $88 on Tuesday morning.

As the world eagerly watches small investors band together against rich Wall Street rhedge funds, some people have opened up about why this moment is so important and personal for them.

In an open letter on the Wall Street Bets subreddit, a trader with the username u/ssauronn opened up about their personal experience during the 2008 financial crisis, and how that resentment for Wall Street's greed has fueled them for this moment.

An Open Letter to Melvin Capital, CNBC, Boomers, and WSB

They shared their memory of being a teens during the 2008 crisis, and witnessing their parents, extended family, and friends struggle to make ends meet.