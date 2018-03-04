A gay ad campaign lost a suit company 12,000 followers. The internet has no chill.

The Dutch fashion retailer Suitsupply recently lost 12,000 Instagram followers following the launch of their ad campaign that features a series of gay couples.

"The attraction between people is an important part of fashion advertising. A campaign featuring the attraction between men was long overdue and particularly relevant for our brand," the founder of SuitSupply, Fokke de Jong, told Indy100.

The campaign launched on February 21st, and since that time, SuitSupply has received a barrage of troll comments on Youtube, Facebook, and Twitter and over 12,000 unfollows on Instagram.