Gay couple forced off Alaska Airlines flight for not switching seats with straight couple.

Alaska Airlines is now under due fire after asking a gay couple if they could separate so a straight couple could sit together.

David Cooley, the owner of a popular gay bar in LA, posted on Facebook after Alaska Airlines overbooked a flight and asked him and his partner to separate. Cooley wrote that his partner was asked to give up his premium seat and move to economy class so that a straight couple could sit next to each other.

When Cooley told the flight attendant that him and his partner were also a couple who wanted to sit together, nothing changed. They were still presented with the difficult choice: his partner would move to coach or they'd get off the plane.

I have never been so discriminated against while traveling before. I was removed from an Alaska Airlines flight # 1407... Posted by David Cooley on Sunday, July 29, 2018

Cooley wrote on Facebook: