Gay man asks if he’s wrong to refuse to help lesbian neighbor ‘fake straight’ for her mom.

Faking a romantic relationship with a close friend or co-worker to impress the family is often the plot of a Christmas movie, but every once in awhile people try to make it work in real life...

While most of us are more than willing to tell a little white lie to protect our loved ones from having to reveal a secret about their identity that may ruin their repuation or their family dynamic, lying for an acquaintance is a pretty big ask. Neighbors, if you ever even speak to them other than a half-hearted wave in the hallway or enthusiastic nod in the driveway, are usually not the people you're going to pull an elaborate husband-swapping charade with.

So, when an angry husband decided to consult the internet's moral compass of Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not he was wrong to refuse to lie in order to protect a secret for his neighbor, people were eager to weigh in.

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for refusing to let neighbor "borrow" my husband for her lie?