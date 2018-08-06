Gay married couple realizes they had a disgusting rendezvous years before they dated.

If you start dating someone who lives in your same area and goes to a lot of the spots you do, there's a high likelihood you've already been in the same space without realizing it. In most cases, this is fairly uneventful. Maybe you were both in the same coffee shop working on your laptops years before meeting, or you sat in separate friend groups drinking at the bar. It's very rare to later realize you have a notable story together from when you were strangers.

However, the Twitter user Lili Johnson's cousin and his husband recently made a hilarious (and gross) connection to their actual first meeting. Ten years ago, in the throes of Pride, Johnson's cousin drunkenly puked on a guy at the Ferris Wheel. As with most blackout puke sessions, he couldn't recall details about the victim of his upset stomach.

So, naturally, it was a pretty big a-ha moment when the husband of Johnson's cousin recently recalled the time he was puked on at the Ferris Wheel at Pride ten years back. Somehow, during their five years together, this is the first time the puking story came up. It's essentially the opposite of a meet-cute, which is what makes it all so beautiful.