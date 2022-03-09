Corporations called out on International Women's Day for having gender pay gaps.

March 8th is International Women's Day: a day for corporations to celebrate women themselves for hiring women, but not everybody was applauding their posts.

A Twitter page called Gender Pay Gap Bot materialized with a warning as written in their bio: "Employers, if you tweet about International Women's Day, I'll retweet your gender pay gap."

"Stop posting platitudes. Start fixing the problem," their banner reads.

Created by Francesca Lawson and Ali Fensome, two 27-year-olds in Manchester, England, the bot went viral and has over 120,000 followers. The bot wrote code that would quote tweet the government data on British companies' gender pay gaps on top of every one of their International Women's Day tweets.

Gender Pay Gap Bot called out media organizations...