George R. R. Martin finally responded to the 'Game of Thrones' finale. A different ending is coming.

It's very hard to write a satisfying finale for a beloved show that people aren't ready to say goodbye to. You're caught in a catch-22 where you either systematically tie up every conceivable plot line in what seems like a try-hard finish, or you leave fans confused about the purpose of certain story arcs. The difficulties being acknowledged, it's safe to say that a lot of fans were disappointed by the Game of Thrones finale.

Naturally, since the show was based on, and inspired by George R. R. Martin's series A Song of Ice and Fire, the world was eager to get his thoughts on the finale. On top of that, fans eagerly waiting for him to finish the book series are hoping that readers will get a different ending than the show.

In a post on his Not A Blog, Martin praised show runners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, and clarified that the book ending will be very different, for a myriad of reasons. For one, as he pointed out, the show only had 8 hours to fit a whole final season's worth of writing, whereas Martin's last two books alone will take up at least 3,000 pages. On top of that, the books have killed off different characters and include characters not present in the show, so it's a different animal, or dragon, completely.