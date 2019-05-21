George R. R. Martin finally responded to the 'Game of Thrones' finale. A different ending is coming.

It's very hard to write a satisfying finale for a beloved show that people aren't ready to say goodbye to. You're caught in a catch-22 where you either systematically tie up every conceivable plot line in what seems like a try-hard finish, or you leave fans confused about the purpose of certain story arcs. The difficulties being acknowledged, it's safe to say that a lot of fans were disappointed by the Game of Thrones finale.
Naturally, since the show was based on, and inspired by George R. R. Martin's series A Song of Ice and Fire, the world was eager to get his thoughts on the finale. On top of that, fans eagerly waiting for him to finish the book series are hoping that readers will get a different ending than the show.
In a post on his Not A Blog, Martin praised show runners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, and clarified that the book ending will be very different, for a myriad of reasons. For one, as he pointed out, the show only had 8 hours to fit a whole final season's worth of writing, whereas Martin's last two books alone will take up at least 3,000 pages. On top of that, the books have killed off different characters and include characters not present in the show, so it's a different animal, or dragon, completely.
"How will it all end? I hear people asking. The same ending as the show? Different? Well… yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. I am working in a very different medium than David and Dan, never forget. They had six hours for this final season. I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3000 manuscript pages between them before I’m done… and if more pages and chapters and scenes are needed, I’ll add them. And of course the butterfly effect will be at work as well.... There are characters who never made it onto the screen at all, and others who died in the show but still live in the books."
"So if nothing else, the readers will learn what happened to Jeyne Poole, Lady Stoneheart, Penny and her pig, Skahaz Shavepate, Arianne Martell, Darkstar, Victarion Greyjoy, Ser Garlan the Gallant, Aegon VI, and a myriad of other characters both great and small that viewers of the show never had the chance to meet. And yes, there will be unicorns...of a sort...
Book or show, which will be the "real ending?" It's a silly question. How many children did Scarlett O' Hara have?"
As for when his final books will be released, and how he feels about the ending itself, Martin managed to be eloquently vague about it all:
"And me? I'm still here, and I'm still busy. As a producer, I've got five shows in development at HBO (some having nothing whatsoever to do with the world of Westeros), two at Hulu, one on the HIstory Channel. I'm involved with a number of feature projects, some based upon my stories and books, some on material created by others. There are these short films I am hoping to make, adaptations of classic stories by one of the most brilliant, quirky, and original writers our genre has ever produced. I've consulted on a video game out of Japan. And then there's Meow Wolf..."
"And I'm writing. Winter is coming, I told you, long ago...and so it is. THE WINDS OF WINTER is very late, I know, I know, but it will be done. I won't say when, I've tried that before, only to burn you all and jinx myself...but I will finish it, and then will come A DREAM OF SPRING."
As of now, it looks like readers will have to practice patience, and accept that the books and the show function on completely different timelines. For better or for worse.