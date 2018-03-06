George W. Bush reportedly threw shade at Donald Trump and it's savage.

While the only people who seem to be enjoying the Trump presidency are either grifters, white supremacists, or Alec Baldwin, but one more dude is having a great time: former president George W. Bush.

By being a president who has even less of a grasp on the English language than he does, Bush is reportedly reveling in what Trump does for his reputation by virtue of comparison.

According to The National Journal, Dubya has been seen smirking at the reports of Trump's White House dysfunction:

Bush is often heard to remark, unable to stifle his trademark smirk: 'Sorta makes me look pretty good, doesn't it?' He's shaking his head like everyone else wondering why they can't get their act together. He wants the guy to succeed but thinks a lot of his problems are self-inflicted.

Bush 43 on Trump: "Sorta makes me look pretty good, doesn't it?" - per @nationaljournal's Tom DeFrank pic.twitter.com/X0KBDdDQdw — National Journal (@nationaljournal) March 6, 2018

Likely to suggest to people that he's not actually enjoying this precarious time for the republic, Bush did give a speech back in October about how dangerous Trump is (but without actually saying his name).