Georgia teen disappears for two years for the most teenage reason yet.

Back in 2015, 15-year-old Aubrey Joyce Carroll mysteriously disappeared from his high school in Georgia nowhere to be found. Naturally, the last two years have been scary for Carroll's family. There have been hopeful Dateline interviews about his possible whereabouts, teary-eyed candlelight vigils honoring his possible fate, and of course, whole internet rabbit-holes theorizing about his demise.

After years of anxiety and wondering, the Carroll family can finally rest assured their Aubrey is safe, since the now 17-year-old appeared in a video with Sheriff Darrell Dix on the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Apparently, all this time Carroll was just living his best life, living a cash-only lifestyle and rocking Sublime shirts out on the west coast.

Aubrey Carroll Sheriff Darrell Dix with Aubrey Carroll Posted by Spalding County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Sheriff Dix told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Carroll had been traveling with a group of like-minded hippy types and assured that he "had a support group that he was with and all indications were that he was happy and was thriving."

In the video with Dix, Carroll assured concerned parties that he was in fact safe and sound.

"I’d like to tell y’all thank y’all so much for all your prayers and looking out for my momma. I appreciate y’all so much,” said Carroll. “I’m all right. I’m OK. I’ve been smiling, and y’all should do the same.”