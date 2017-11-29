Geraldo Rivera has worst possible take on sexual harassment. Twitter predicts he's "next."

Early Wednesday morning NBC announced they fired Matt Lauer after the network received a “detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior."
A few hours after the news broke, another article was published by Variety, detailing multiple accounts of Lauer's sexual harassment.
While many celebrities and peers quickly chimed in to support the women who spoke up, the former Today co-host Geraldo Rivera instead tweeted in support of Lauer.
His series of cringe-inducing tweets went beyond tone deaf and entered a gross level of victim blaming and apologist.
His full series of misguided statements policing what should and should not be labeled predatory behavior managed to explicitly served to undermine the very real issue of sexual harassment. He pulled out the old trope of women crying wolf to get a paycheck, exploited (irrelevant) examples of healthy romantic workplace relationships as a deflection, and of course, eschewed the possibility of women genuinely calling out abusive ex-boyfriends.
Following Rivera's gross statement, people on Twitter predicted he'll be "next" on the list of Hollywood men facing sexual harassment allegations.
In fact, technically, there is already one allegation against Rivera from Bette Midler.
Well, it's safe to say the tea has poured itself this time.
I have a feeling I'll be writing a longer post about Rivera in the next few weeks.