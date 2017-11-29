Geraldo Rivera has worst possible take on sexual harassment. Twitter predicts he's "next."

Early Wednesday morning NBC announced they fired Matt Lauer after the network received a “detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior."

A few hours after the news broke, another article was published by Variety, detailing multiple accounts of Lauer's sexual harassment.

While many celebrities and peers quickly chimed in to support the women who spoke up, the former Today co-host Geraldo Rivera instead tweeted in support of Lauer.

His series of cringe-inducing tweets went beyond tone deaf and entered a gross level of victim blaming and apologist.

Sad about @MLauer great guy, highly skilled & empathetic w guests & a real gentleman to my family & me. News is a flirty business & it seems like current epidemic of #SexHarassmentAllegations may be criminalizing courtship & conflating it w predation. What about #GarrisonKeillor? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 29, 2017

A jerk's a jerk in dating. #SexHarassment should be confined to situations where superior imposes himself on subordinate who feels unable to complain because of power of perp or feared consequences to victim's employment. Shouldn't be used to get even w bad bosses or hated ex's — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 29, 2017

Heard well-regarded women in media today suggesting morning shows go to an all-female format. That should be as unacceptably retro as the other way around. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 29, 2017

#SexHarassment allegations should require: 1-made in a timely fashion-say w/n 5 yrs. 2-some contemporaneous corroboration, like witnesses, electronic or written communications. W $ settlements in multi-millions slight chance exists some victims are motivated by more than justice — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 29, 2017

His full series of misguided statements policing what should and should not be labeled predatory behavior managed to explicitly served to undermine the very real issue of sexual harassment. He pulled out the old trope of women crying wolf to get a paycheck, exploited (irrelevant) examples of healthy romantic workplace relationships as a deflection, and of course, eschewed the possibility of women genuinely calling out abusive ex-boyfriends.