Gigi Hadid responds to 'blackface' accusations, and the internet is all ears.

"This is a photo of me returning home from shooting my Italian Vogue cover on April 3rd… you can see the level I had been bronzed on set that day. Please understand that my control of the shoot 1. is non existent in terms of creative direction 2. ends completely when I leave set, and anything else done to a photo in post is out of my control fully. The bronzing and photoshop is a style that S.Klein has done for many years, and I believe was what was expected from the shoot (to show me in a different way creatively), BUT, although I understand what Vogue Italia’s intentions were, it was not executed correctly, and the concerns that have been brought up are valid."

Considering the fact that she, the model, doesn't have control of the artistic direction of the shoot, her apology feels sincere. She recognizes the danger of the optics of her skin being darkened that drastically, but she's also reminding people that she's not the one to target. Instead, issues of whitewashing, and more specifically - using blackface on white models is one largely perpetuated by photographers, makeup artists, and the entrenched racism of the beauty industry. What I find funny in these situations is how many ppl who claim they're experts on the modeling industry think that Gigi should appoligize for doing "blackface"in Vogue Italia. If they were such experts they'd know that the model isnt responsible for how the final editorial looks pic.twitter.com/JSrP7WHbki — E./ #LetMe (@Zayn_Flwr) May 2, 2018

People had a lot of drastically different feelings about both the cover and Hadid's apology. Considering the scope of her public profile, many people believe she could be more proactive in the outcome of her shoots. but you saw the final project and still posted it? you could've said no. you're a top model. — sometimes (@dovetomyariana) May 3, 2018 @GiGiHadid as a model it is your duty to let other models who deserve that image lead & decline work that doesn’t fit you naturally. Be selective of the image you depict You are a role model to many young girls we expect you to lead by example ♥️ #Vogueitalia 👎🏽 — Paiy Hansra (@fabpaiy) May 3, 2018 You are a famous enough name to get final say on a photograph. time to have it written into your contract in all deals in the future. Foolish to not do it anyway. — r2no (@r2no2) May 3, 2018

On the contrary, many felt people's anger toward Hadid was misplaced and should have been charged at Vogue Italia. Still, some didn't find the shoot offensive in the first place. Do we blame the canvas if the painting doesn’t turn out right? No.

She was just the model, so unless she did her own make up, took her own pic and did her own edit and photoshop, it isn’t her fault!! — 🏰🎬🌐🏔Stacy🏔🌐🎬🏰 (@Disney_OnWheels) May 3, 2018 Idky model's get blamed for shoots and even articles sometimes when they have no control of such things. They just model and leave. That's their job. https://t.co/DWhMdq3h3p — zayn4life (@tassy_zjm) May 3, 2018 It's just a dark spray tan. The Male model's skin is darker than yours and no one is criticizing him. Do your thing, GiGi!! ✌✌❤❤❤ — Kimberly Michelle (@possiblykimi) May 3, 2018

I don't particularly care for Gigi (because I know her so well lmao) but this is insane to get mad at...the cover was for Vogue ITALIA, so yes they 100% made her look Italian WHILE STILL BEING CAUCASIAN. Saying this is blackface downplays actual instances of it occurring smdh https://t.co/XWzFkXv8Ct — 👑 CoachKT 👑 (@kheazy_) May 3, 2018 In so many situations you've demonstrated willingness to listen, learn, and implement and I think that's super admirable. Love you! — . (@zaynspinkhoodie) May 3, 2018 Regardless of the amount of power she does(n't) have over a shoot, it appears that she's seriously taken people's concerns into consideration. Hopefully, going forward, she'll be able to negotiate against future photoshoots of this nature.