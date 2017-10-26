Gigi Hadid photobombed a Vogue shoot when she was five. Her face is all of us.

You know that feeling when you're having a good time hanging out with your friends, and one of them (CHERYL) ruins it by getting out her camera?! It's like, you can't hit up the taco spot even once without Cheryl blowing up the joint with her incessant photo obsession. Can we even live?! Apparently not, and we are far from alone. This feeling of camera disgust and general malaise was perfectly captured by 5-year-old Gigi Hadid when she photobombed a Vogue shoot in Paris. And yes, by some rare fate that last sentence is completely real.

When Gigi Hadid asked Twitter to help her track down the picture proof of her baby Vogue photobomb, they swiftly obliged.

I'm genuinely curious how this Twitter user had better searching capabilities than Hadid herself?! I've always models have specific personal assistants that help them track down all their old photos and keep them in a special shrine.

SOS! Looking for that photo of me when I'm really young (5 maybe?) when I got caught in a French vogue photoshoot .. any1 have it?🤣 — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) October 26, 2017

Can we talk about all of the wonderful optics of this photo for a second?! First of all, Hadid's mini Eiffel Tower statue is envy worthy. I'm also convinced she is wearing a karate outfit, or at least an ensemble suitable for fighting fellow 5-year-olds. Also, why are there so many other people in this photo?! The model is swimming in a sea of discontented tourists, and it's pure art.