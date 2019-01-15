Apparently Gillette’s new ad going after ‘toxic masculinity’ cut a little too deep.

The latest company
capitalizing on the #MeToo era seeking to put something out in the universe that isn't sexist, toxic sludge is Gillette, which is calling on men to smooth out their stubble and their sense of entitlement.
Gillette's ad starts out with men looking in the mirror—literally and figuratively—before launching into toxic masculinity's greatest hits: bullying, sexual harassment, and mansplaining.
The razor company then offers solutions, other then buying their razors, telling men to hold one another accountable for their bad behavior.
Now a lot of people are pissed that a commercial, which historically has reflected such bad behavior, is telling dudes to be better.
Toxic masculinity's foremost spokesman, Piers Morgan, has already rage-tweeted a bunch, providing the material for the next ad.
(Morgan then quote-tweeted me on Twitter. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers.)
A lot of dudes have really thin skin about this, not that there's anything wrong with being sensitive!
Well that’s pretty insulting… does @Gillette honestly think that real men have to be told what to teach their sons. May be time to look for a new razor.— Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) January 15, 2019
Apparently, telling men to be the best they can be disrespects The Troops.
Here's a "boy" during the Battle of the Bulge. He was too busy to use your junk razors. pic.twitter.com/lNOuvRHz3P— Danny (@DannyPace) January 15, 2019
Some dudes to took the the opportunity to prove the need for the ad.
Looking forward to your Gillette Venus razor commercial asking every woman to rise above their innate catty, manipulative bitchiness. Until then, time to try something new. pic.twitter.com/bm1UtUg8ws— James Dalby (@jamesdalby) January 15, 2019
Men's Rights Activists have also already called for a boycott, which if their Nike boycott is any indication, will make Gillette a sh*t ton of money.
Hopefully they're not too dense to realize just how hilariously they're being trolled.
This makes me so mad my face is covered in tears. Gillette practically just castrated me. You're trying to make it illegal to be an alpha male, but I'm not going to let it happen. Me and other brave alpha male warriors will fight back and defend masculinity— Wild Geerters (@classiclib3ral) January 15, 2019
Gillette: don't be one of the shit men, be one of the better men— Jennifer Harrison (@GeneticJen) January 15, 2019
Shit men replying here: how fucking dare you attack me! Not buying Gillette anymore!
Point of the ad: men aren’t inherently jerks and we can stand up to the assholes who give men a bad name.— eric (@ericmangun) January 15, 2019
People online: WhY aRe YoU sAyInG iM a BaD pErSoN??
It says a lot about the people who identified with the bullies in the ad and not the people standing up to them.
Now that's what I call..............razor burn.