Apparently Gillette’s new ad going after ‘toxic masculinity’ cut a little too deep.

Apparently Gillette’s new ad going after ‘toxic masculinity’ cut a little too deep.
Orli Matlow
Jan 15, 2019@3:21 PM
Advertising

The latest company capitalizing on the #MeToo era seeking to put something out in the universe that isn't sexist, toxic sludge is Gillette, which is calling on men to smooth out their stubble and their sense of entitlement.

Gillette's ad starts out with men looking in the mirror—literally and figuratively—before launching into toxic masculinity's greatest hits: bullying, sexual harassment, and mansplaining.

The razor company then offers solutions, other then buying their razors, telling men to hold one another accountable for their bad behavior.

Apparently Gillette’s new ad going after ‘toxic masculinity’ cut a little too deep.

Now a lot of people are pissed that a commercial, which historically has reflected such bad behavior, is telling dudes to be better.

Toxic masculinity's foremost spokesman, Piers Morgan, has already rage-tweeted a bunch, providing the material for the next ad.

Advertising

(Morgan then quote-tweeted me on Twitter. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers.)

A lot of dudes have really thin skin about this, not that there's anything wrong with being sensitive!

Advertising

Apparently, telling men to be the best they can be disrespects The Troops.

Some dudes to took the the opportunity to prove the need for the ad.

Men's Rights Activists have also already called for a boycott, which if their Nike boycott is any indication, will make Gillette a sh*t ton of money.

Advertising

Hopefully they're not too dense to realize just how hilariously they're being trolled.

Advertising
Advertising

Now that's what I call..............razor burn.

Advertising
© Copyright 2019 Someecards, Inc
 