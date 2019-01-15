Apparently Gillette’s new ad going after ‘toxic masculinity’ cut a little too deep.

The latest company capitalizing on the #MeToo era seeking to put something out in the universe that isn't sexist, toxic sludge is Gillette, which is calling on men to smooth out their stubble and their sense of entitlement.

Gillette's ad starts out with men looking in the mirror—literally and figuratively—before launching into toxic masculinity's greatest hits: bullying, sexual harassment, and mansplaining.

“Boys will be boys”? Isn’t it time we stopped excusing bad behavior? Re-think and take action by joining us at https://t.co/giHuGDEvlT. #TheBestMenCanBe pic.twitter.com/hhBL1XjFVo — Gillette (@Gillette) January 14, 2019

The razor company then offers solutions, other then buying their razors, telling men to hold one another accountable for their bad behavior.

Now a lot of people are pissed that a commercial, which historically has reflected such bad behavior, is telling dudes to be better.

Help! Police! Gillette has been hijacked by the Oberlin College Gender Studies Collective. https://t.co/lCMNQ3ofii — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) January 15, 2019

Toxic masculinity's foremost spokesman, Piers Morgan, has already rage-tweeted a bunch, providing the material for the next ad.