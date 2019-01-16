This angry bro threw his razor in the toilet to protest Gillette and is getting sharply trolled.

Orli Matlow
Jan 16, 2019@7:21 PM
This week, razor company Gillette put out a commercial asking men to be nicer, and many men are NOT. HAVING. IT.

Insulted by the suggestion that great men neither bully nor sexually harass, some bros are not only proving the need for such an ad, but protesting the multi-billion dollar company with profound acts of civil disobedience.

One brave soldier in the battle to defend manhood really showed Gillette and threw his razor in the toilet.

Wow. Gillette and the entire Proctor & Gamble conglomerate have been completely, utterly owned.

The absolutely slaughtered libs are tweeting from their graves, trolling this guy's move while he's likely on the phone with a plumber.

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District got in on the fun, making people laugh beyond just Cuyahoga County.

They confirmed that, yes, flushing a razor down the toilet is a bad idea.

