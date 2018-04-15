This girl asked a guy out and immediately regretted it.

Regardless of how confident you are, taking the leap to ask someone out can be scarier than a Chucky movie (and I maintain that Chucky IS forever scary and traumatizing).

Even if they've been sending you signals, it's often difficult to decipher whether they're truly down or they just love the attention. And this isn't even beginning to dive into the possibility of a crush being taken, not interested in your gender, or asexual.

The Twitter user Anjali posted a tweet that summed up why asking someone out can be so frustrating.

I'm never asking anyone out on a date again pic.twitter.com/DVfr2xPrZi — Anjali. (@Anjalaaay) April 13, 2018

The tweet immediately went viral due to how much people relate to the struggle.