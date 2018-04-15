This girl asked a guy out and immediately regretted it.

Regardless of how confident you are, taking the leap to ask someone out can be scarier than a Chucky movie (and I maintain that Chucky IS forever scary and traumatizing).
Even if they've been sending you signals, it's often difficult to decipher whether they're truly down or they just love the attention. And this isn't even beginning to dive into the possibility of a crush being taken, not interested in your gender, or asexual.
The Twitter user Anjali posted a tweet that summed up why asking someone out can be so frustrating.
The tweet immediately went viral due to how much people relate to the struggle.
She later clarified that the text was in fact sent to her boyfriend, so this completely recontextualizes the possible vulnerability level and misunderstanding.
Even so, the tweet still sums up how frustrating and scary asking someone out is. Although, to be fair, this can be avoided if you get brave and don't resort to using text to ask people out.