9-year-old girl asks NBA star why his shoes are only for boys. He responds in the best way.

The world of professional sports is one of the public areas that has progressed the least when it comes to gender politics. Not only are women fully left out of professionally playing some sports (football, major league baseball), their leagues are often underfunded and promoted -- and male athletes often exclusively project their mentorship towards young boys.

The bias towards boys in the world of sports starts early on in seemingly small ways - such as who the coolest sneakers are sold to.

The 9-year-old basketball player and avid fan Riley Morrison was understandably disappointed when she realized her favorite NBA player Steph Curry's "Under Armour Stephen Curry" sneakers were only available for boys.

So, rather than give up or be sad, Riley decided to pen a letter to Curry requesting the brand sell it in girls sizes as well.