9-year-old girl asks NBA star why his shoes are only for boys. He responds in the best way.

The world of professional sports is one of the public areas that has progressed the least when it comes to gender politics. Not only are women fully left out of professionally playing some sports (football, major league baseball), their leagues are often underfunded and promoted -- and male athletes often exclusively project their mentorship towards young boys.
The bias towards boys in the world of sports starts early on in seemingly small ways - such as who the coolest sneakers are sold to.
The 9-year-old basketball player and avid fan Riley Morrison was understandably disappointed when she realized her favorite NBA player Steph Curry's "Under Armour Stephen Curry" sneakers were only available for boys.
So, rather than give up or be sad, Riley decided to pen a letter to Curry requesting the brand sell it in girls sizes as well.
Her letter did a great job expressing her plight while also noting how much she loves Curry as an athlete, and that she knows he supports women and has two daughters.
This expression of faith made the world of difference, because Curry penned a letter back that he posted to Twitter.
Curry shared that he'd be working with Under Armour ASAP to get the shoes in girls sizes, and that he'd be sending her a special pair as a gift. He also hinted at a special upcoming launch for International Women's Day.
Riley's dad soon wrote back, thanking Curry for the response and gift, and people on Twitter couldn't help but love the wholesome exchange.
Hopefully this exchange inspires Riley to use her voice whenever she sees inequity, in the meantime she'll have some fresh kick.