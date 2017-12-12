Girl convinces her dad to get her a cat using brilliant emotional manipulation.

Kids, take note. This is how to get a pet this holiday season.

One woman is going viral on Twitter after sharing a photo of her sister's "wall of sorrow" — a sob-worthy series of photos and quotes that her sister created to get her dad to buy her a cat. Spoiler alert: It worked.

My little sister made a “wall of sorrow” to make my dad feel bad so she could get a cat.. well it worked pic.twitter.com/TMiGVmQzSF — Danielle Grubisic (@Itsssdanielle) December 10, 2017

The wall has everything from sheets of paper that simply say "please please please please please" to photos of crying cats. It also piles on the guilt: "your [sic] letting them die in a tiny box doing nothing but crying," she writes. It's hard enough to walk by a cat adoption without tearing up, but this gal is basically calling her father a murderer for not adopting.

Hundreds of responders are cheering on her wall of emotion, and planning to deploy the tactic themselves.

Best shit ever seen 😿 << this is bc of you — Love/Rage (@zayn_107) December 12, 2017

tell your sister I said thanks for the new reaction pics pic.twitter.com/gSyGomq5qR — John Pierron (@John_the_cow) December 12, 2017

It's even cat-approved.