Girl shares shares horror story of rejection from her Instagram crush. The internet has encouragement.

It's always a bit terrifying to let your feelings or attraction be known to a crush. There's always the possibility that they're secretly spoken for, making it awkward for both parties. Even worse, there's the looming chance of them savagely rejecting you, leaving you to self-soothe with a carton of ice cream.

Despite all of the risk involved, some of the best love stories start with one brave party willing to put themselves out there. Even structured apps for online dating require an initiator, so building the confidence to make that first move is an essential dating skill.

Unfortunately, when the Twitter user M made a first move by complimenting her crush on Instagram, his response was deeply rude and uninspired.

i had a crush on a boy i followed on insta and I commented on a photo he posted saying “you look rly cute:)” and he dmed me just now saying “you look like you should suck this dick” so that’s the last time i shoot my shot — m (@okaishawty) June 1, 2018

