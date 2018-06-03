Girl shares shares horror story of rejection from her Instagram crush. The internet has encouragement.

It's always a bit terrifying to let your feelings or attraction be known to a crush. There's always the possibility that they're secretly spoken for, making it awkward for both parties. Even worse, there's the looming chance of them savagely rejecting you, leaving you to self-soothe with a carton of ice cream.
Despite all of the risk involved, some of the best love stories start with one brave party willing to put themselves out there. Even structured apps for online dating require an initiator, so building the confidence to make that first move is an essential dating skill.
Unfortunately, when the Twitter user M made a first move by complimenting her crush on Instagram, his response was deeply rude and uninspired.
"i had a crush on a boy i followed on insta and I commented on a photo he posted saying “you look rly cute:)” and he dmed me just now saying “you look like you should suck this dick” so that’s the last time i shoot my shot," M wrote.
Yikes dude, really?! Men like this need to be stopped ASAP, and by "stopped" I mean forbidden from dating until they learn to act like human beings.
It's key to remember that most people on the internet aren't drooling idiots like said Instagram crush.
In fact, several people on Twitter responded to M's discouraging anecdote with their precious online love stories.
Basically, M's followers don't want her to give up. Because eventually, leaving that Instagram comment will fan the flames for something positive.
Others expressed their solidarity by either roasting the idiocy of the Instagram crush or sharing their own stories of rejection.
Hopefully M feels a boost of encouragement from all the internet success stories. If nothing else, it provided a very sweet thread on Twitter.