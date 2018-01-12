Girl's Instagram story about studying accidentally reveals way more than she intended.

Some of the most embarrassing pitfalls of social media are the many ways we accidentally reveal more than intended. Whether it's an accidental upload of the wrong screenshot, a published status intended for a private message, or an embarrassing detail in a photo, keeping up a constant social media presence is a risk. Who among us inspects every one of our post with a detective's eye?!

A brilliant recent example of this embarrassment made the rounds on Twitter when user Lolita (@lolamaeriley) posted screenshots of an Instagram story that revealed too much.

Her original story was meant as a relatable ode to the struggles of studying, but the guy she was texting was more interested in the tape on her web cam.

But if you really pay attention, you'll notice the strategic tape placed over the camera.

Unfortunately for Lola, this interaction left her on "read."

Read receipts are a horrible invention presumably created by someone who loves to watch others suffer.