Advertising

People of the world, meet Twitter user Trillmami. When she's not crafting fire tweets, she's also a student.

Here's an adorable photo of her posing with a therapy dog.

IS THAT DOG WEARING A VISOR?! We need answers ASAP.

my heart is happy for therapy dog day 😩💘 pic.twitter.com/ZR0sReqRyG — trillmamí (@TRXCXV) May 11, 2017

When she had an unusual amount of lima beans for a biology project, she thought it'd be funny to make a Snapchat pretending they were MDMA (also known as Molly). Much to her surprise, a follower on Snapchat got legitimately confused.

Advertising

Check out this 10/10 exchange:

Is this real life?!

This begs the question: are there people wandering the earth who are unware of the existence of lima beans?! Or does this person just think it's a new street name for a rave drug?

Naturally, when she posted the interaction on Twitter, people were dead.

I have a bio experiment with lima beans and jokingly put it on snap saying it was molly and someone actually hmu for it im weak 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/mgZM2hddgN — trillmamí (@TRXCXV) September 17, 2017

Advertising

Given this exchange, she could start a side business selling lima beans.

She wouldn't have to worry about the cops busting her either. A true win-win on the entrepreneurial front.

Please use this to make money I want to see you prosper from this — happy PALLoween🎃 (@HesterPallaa) September 18, 2017

To be fair, lima beans WOULD be the healthiest drug trip a person could ask for.

So healthy they wouldn't even feel like they were on drugs. This could also function as a sleuth intervention method for addicts.

Hahaha they said what's the trip like😂 she said healthiest trip I've had hahahaha — Steve Avila (@_Itsstevyy) September 19, 2017

Advertising

She's quickly become Twitter's favorite drug dealer.

She's definitely the most popular lima beans dealer in the game.

Only if you sell me molly — King of Gay (@drewispoppunk) September 18, 2017

As of yet, she hasn't gone through with a sale.

This just means she's a better person than most of the internet. But her biology experiment is going well, which is what really counts.

update: my experiment is going well and no i did not sell my lima beans LOL — trillmamí (@TRXCXV) September 19, 2017

Advertising

I have a feeling the internet will be collectively thinking of Trillmami the next time we eat our lima beans.

Such a healthy and wholesome alternative to getting high.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.