Girl’s little brother has hilarious response to finding a condom in her room.

When you're still living under the loving and sometimes tyrannical reign of your parents, a younger sibling can quickly turn from an ally into your worst enemy. All they have to do is catch you sneaking a beer into your room or stashing condoms in a pro-abstinence house to have all of the ammo to blow up your spot.

It should be duly noted, not all younger siblings are set out to destroy their older sibling's livelihood. The smart ones realize that at the end of the day, the kids are all in it together, so you might as well build alliances on the island of teenhood.

Luckily for the Twitter user Lauren Nguyen, her younger brother proved himself "one of the good ones" when he found a condom in her room and responded in a simultaneously creative and obliging way.

My little brother found this condom in my room and... pic.twitter.com/j8plBpnY5S — Lauren Nguyen (@lauren_nguyen30) July 10, 2018