Girl's mind-blowing discovery about Kool-Aid bursts proves my whole childhood was a lie.

Happy throwback Thursday! Hopefully, you've already seized the day and posted an adorable baby photo of yourself and scooped up all of the likes.

It's important we celebrate the memories, since every day brings forth a new revelation that ruins our collective childhood(s).

In today's installment of "WTF lies have I been believing," a woman on Twitter revealed a mind blowing fact about those Kool-Aid bursts we used to get all over our clothes.

If you're anything like me and roughly everyone I knew in childhood, opening Kool-Aid bursts was a true rite of passage. You had to muster your sharpest nails, patience and will-power in order to get one of these bad boys to budge.

But as it turns out, we may have been approaching Kool-Aid bursts wrong all along. What felt like a childhood long struggle was meant to be an intuitive drinking process all along.