Girl's mind-blowing discovery about Kool-Aid bursts proves my whole childhood was a lie.

Happy throwback Thursday! Hopefully, you've already seized the day and posted an adorable baby photo of yourself and scooped up all of the likes.
It's important we celebrate the memories, since every day brings forth a new revelation that ruins our collective childhood(s).
In today's installment of "WTF lies have I been believing," a woman on Twitter revealed a mind blowing fact about those Kool-Aid bursts we used to get all over our clothes.
If you're anything like me and roughly everyone I knew in childhood, opening Kool-Aid bursts was a true rite of passage. You had to muster your sharpest nails, patience and will-power in order to get one of these bad boys to budge.
But as it turns out, we may have been approaching Kool-Aid bursts wrong all along. What felt like a childhood long struggle was meant to be an intuitive drinking process all along.
Lina BROKE the internet when she realized the lids are actually straws. All this time we've been trying to bust off these caps, when they were really meant to be finessed into the ideal straw.
People on Twitter were shook by the revelation.
Many of us didn't realize they had instructions all along.
Since saying good bye to a childhood truth is NEVER easy, Kool-Aid related or not, some people on Twitter weren't ready to let go of the old drinking method.
I need to go lay down now. This is too much.