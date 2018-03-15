Girl receives the meanest passive aggressive breakup text of all time.

Anyone who has weathered the brutal realities of the dating world has at least one bad breakup story. Maybe you were done dirty like Carrie from Sex and the City and dumped via post-it note (although let's be honest she deserved to be dumped).

Perhaps, you've received the common but devastating experience of being dumped with no warning signs whatsoever in a public space where you were left to weep.

But not many of us can claim a breakup as brutal as the all around good sport and fully-wronged woman Amy Burgess, who shared her ex's passive aggressive breakup text on Twitter.

if you’re having a bad day at least you didnt get pied with the phrase ‘I’m busy everyday for the rest of the year’ 🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/QP4P94tA6T — Amy Burgess (@amy_burgess10) March 12, 2018

While some of the crucial text is blocked out from our curious eyes, the crux of the blow is still there.

"I do wanna say something tho. I'm sort of busy everyday now for the rest of this year and have concentrate on the things I have to do each day," the mysterious ex wrote.