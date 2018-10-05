Girl 'rescues' abandoned cat from party, gets a surprise the next day.

No good deed goes unpunished, but when you're drunk it's easy to forget the oppressive truth of that aphorism.

When 17-year-old Juliette Avitia from Texas found an adorable kitten outside a party, she assumed it was a stray and decided to open her heart and home to it.

"We pulled up to the party and he was right in front of the house just meowing, and I immediately grabbed him and looked at my friends Brooklyn and Sasha and said, 'We have to take him home'," Avitia told Buzzfeed News.

But when she returned home with the kitten and posted a Snapchat about it, she soon found out she actually stole the cat from the host of the party.

Obviously, she immediately apologized and offered to bring the wee kitten back. But apparently, the owner didn't really want the cat anyways, so Avitia ended up serendipitously scoring the kitten.