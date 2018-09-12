This girl's roommate is another level of messy. Even the internet is disgusted.

Living with roommates is difficult no matter how you slice it. Even if you have the best apartment conceivable and they are top tier people, there's going to be times where you disagree about what type of dish soap to buy or how often company is welcome in the living room.
Most of the time, these issues are fairly surmountable if all parties are willing to compromise. The neat freak will likely have to lower their standards a bit to live with others, while the messy roommate will have to up their game in the common space. But sometimes, the difference in lifestyle preferences is too dramatic to traverse.
The Twitter user Mah Jay has been in a power struggle with her messy roommate for some time.
Since her roommate claims that Mah Jay is overreacting to the persistent mess in the apartment, she decided to share some photos with Twitter and get the internet's opinion.
"So i have this roommate I’ve been stuck on a lease with for a year & this is how she lives. She says I “over exaggerate” when i tell her she’s dirty n needs to clean. But honestly It’s out of hand. Retweet if this Unacceptable, so i can be 100% SURE I’m not 'over exaggerating,'" she wrote.
As exhibited, the kitchen is a battlefield of old food, essentially a gold mine for bug infestation.
Her roommate's bedroom is similarly messy, with old pizza crusts left laying around and piles of clothes.
Now obviously, bedrooms are a personal space and each person should have a right to be as messy as they want in their own room. However, leaving food out crosses a line since it ups an apartment's risk of bug or rodent infestation.
People on Twitter were quick to back up Mah Jay, validating the fact that she is not overreacting.
Conditions in the apartment got so bad Mah Jay went to the landlords about it, and eventually opted to move in with her dad while staying on the lease.
Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter were curious about the roommate's identity and started theorizing.
Most of the people felt for Mah Jay and her desire to keep the apartment critter free.
She even posted a photo of her own room to clear up all doubts about her own cleanliness.
Hopefully, May Jay's next roommate situation is with someone who has a familiarity with Clorox wipes and throwing away food remains, because these pictures are pretty dire.