This girl's roommate is another level of messy. Even the internet is disgusted.

Living with roommates is difficult no matter how you slice it. Even if you have the best apartment conceivable and they are top tier people, there's going to be times where you disagree about what type of dish soap to buy or how often company is welcome in the living room.

Most of the time, these issues are fairly surmountable if all parties are willing to compromise. The neat freak will likely have to lower their standards a bit to live with others, while the messy roommate will have to up their game in the common space. But sometimes, the difference in lifestyle preferences is too dramatic to traverse.

The Twitter user Mah Jay has been in a power struggle with her messy roommate for some time.

Since her roommate claims that Mah Jay is overreacting to the persistent mess in the apartment, she decided to share some photos with Twitter and get the internet's opinion.

So i have this roommate I’ve been stuck on a lease with for a year & this is how she lives. She says I “over exaggerate” when i tell her she’s dirty n needs to clean. But honestly It’s out of hand. Retweet if this Unacceptable, so i can be 100% SURE I’m not “over exaggerating”. pic.twitter.com/ulXGnPzZvf — mah•jay (@majebland) September 10, 2018

