Brilliant Girl Scout goes viral for using Jason Momoa's pecs to sell cookies.

While business magazines focus on tech startups and their CEOs, the entrepreneur of the year comes from a different troop.

Charlotte Holmberg, a Girl Scout and fifth grader from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, sold 2,000 boxes of cookies last year and is bringing out the big guns for 2019. Specifically, Jason Momoa's big guns.

Charlotte's mom works in marketing, and stumbled upon the meme celebrating the fact that "Samoa" rhymes with "Momoa," and "Momoa" is Jason Momoa's last name.

After a quick rebrand, Charlotte started selling her Samoas as "Momoas," and the boxes give a new meaning to "Jason Momoa is a SNACK."

The sweets were a hit all across the state, because it doesn't get any sweeter than Jason Momoa.

‪Thank you Kim Christiansen and Kristen Aguirre of 9NEWS (KUSA) for supporting Girl Scout Charlotte and purchasing a package of Jason Momoa Samoas! Posted by Girl Scouts of Colorado on Wednesday, February 13, 2019

The Momoas have taken Colorado by storm, and not only because weed is legal there. Moms are both thirsty and hungry for Momoa.