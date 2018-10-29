Little girl side-eyeing Melania Trump in background of this pic is giving the internet LIFE.

The best part of any photo involving Melania Trump or her terrifying husband are usually people in the background - someone giving them the same side eye many of us feel deep in our souls. A photo from Tuesday's "Be Best" event at The White House Family Theater went viral after observant viewers spotted a little girl in the background who was OVER IT.

Melania invited 30 sixth grade students from Digital Pioneers Academy to join her and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos for a screening of the movie Wonder, an anti-bullying movie about a boy with Treacher Collins syndrome.

It was during a photo op with the students that this glorious snapshot was taken, revealing the unified mood of anti-Trump Americans across the country.

Tell me you’ve seen the photos from this event! This is my fav. Little girl in the middle. pic.twitter.com/NHQlc9NZ1y — 🧛🏻‍♀️🐰Bunicula🐰🧛🏻‍♀️ (@BuniculaTv) October 24, 2018

Perhaps the best part is that she's looking directly at the camera, much in the style of The Office, except in this reboot Michael Scott is a fascist president.