Little girl side-eyeing Melania Trump in background of this pic is giving the internet LIFE.

The best part of any photo involving Melania Trump or her terrifying husband are usually people in the background - someone giving them the same side eye many of us feel deep in our souls. A photo from Tuesday's "Be Best" event at The White House Family Theater went viral after observant viewers spotted a little girl in the background who was OVER IT.
Melania invited 30 sixth grade students from Digital Pioneers Academy to join her and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos for a screening of the movie Wonder, an anti-bullying movie about a boy with Treacher Collins syndrome.
It was during a photo op with the students that this glorious snapshot was taken, revealing the unified mood of anti-Trump Americans across the country.
Perhaps the best part is that she's looking directly at the camera, much in the style of The Office, except in this reboot Michael Scott is a fascist president.
People on Twitter are feeling this girl's facial expression on a spiritual level.
This is truly two years of political misery summed up in one simple photo stance.
People also noticed that another girl who is further in the background has an equally disgusted face in the photo. Based on this photo, they may not have been feeling Melania's vibe or the quality time with DeVos.
Another photo shows a girl scrolling her phone while sitting next to the First Lady, an ultimate sign of boredom.
I have no idea what was going through that girl's head, or any of the other children, but I can imagine going to an anti-bullying event with DeVos and Melania isn't the most inspiring event for anyone of any age.