Girl wakes up from night of drinking, realizes she accidentally kidnapped a dog.

At one point in our lives, most of us who drink alcohol have woken up to a phone full of unplanned drunk texts in our "sent" box, an emptied box of delivery pizza and a throbbing hangover.

However, most of us don't wake up after a night of drinking to realize we accidentally kidnapped someone else's dog. That is, unless you're the Snapchat user Toni Robinson who woke up after a night on the town with the girls to realize she'd stolen a whole dog (not just part of a dog).

She quickly posted the adorable dog on Snapchat and shared the blackout kidnapping with her followers.

Apparently, Robinson and her friends came across the dog after a night of drinking and decided to name her "Violet" and take her home with them. At the time, the dog was unleashed and away from home. So, technically they didn't drunkenly steal a dog from its owner so much as passively take it.

Perhaps the most hilarious part of the kidnapping is that this isn't the first time. Robinson told The World News that she's now stolen three dogs while drunk.