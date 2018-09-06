Girl wakes up from night of drinking, realizes she accidentally kidnapped a dog.

At one point in our lives, most of us who drink alcohol have woken up to a phone full of unplanned drunk texts in our "sent" box, an emptied box of delivery pizza and a throbbing hangover.
However, most of us don't wake up after a night of drinking to realize we accidentally kidnapped someone else's dog. That is, unless you're the Snapchat user Toni Robinson who woke up after a night on the town with the girls to realize she'd stolen a whole dog (not just part of a dog).
She quickly posted the adorable dog on Snapchat and shared the blackout kidnapping with her followers.
Apparently, Robinson and her friends came across the dog after a night of drinking and decided to name her "Violet" and take her home with them. At the time, the dog was unleashed and away from home. So, technically they didn't drunkenly steal a dog from its owner so much as passively take it.
Perhaps the most hilarious part of the kidnapping is that this isn't the first time. Robinson told The World News that she's now stolen three dogs while drunk.
"We shared a bed with the dog, who we later found out was named Princess, and had a deep chat with it on our night out. We didn’t even think about the owners. This is the third time I have kidnapped a dog without realizing. When I woke up I realized what had happened when I heard the dog moving."
Once she sobered up the next morning, Robinson was able to locate Princess's actual owners, who had been looking for the runaway dog. Both Princess and the owners are lucky this story ends with a reunion instead of a puppy-skin coat.