Girl texts wrong number asking for advice on a dress. She still got the advice.

Normally, sending a text to the wrong number results in radio silence or a simple "sorry, wrong number." But there are rare times when the stranger on the other end of the phone decides to playfully engage in the conversation with the warmth of an old friend.

When a young woman named Syd texted a picture of herself trying on an evening gown, she reasonably assumed the photo would reach her friend ready with fashion advice.

Instead, the decontextualized photo reached a father and his six children.

Luckily, he was a kind (and uncreepy) soul who sent her back his thoughts on the dress.

He even sent a photo of five of his six children giving the dress a thumbs up.

This pure serendipitous interaction quickly went viral.