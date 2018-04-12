A girl texted her boyfriend asking for a paperclip. His response is cracking up Twitter.

In the viral land of Twitter, even the most seemingly simple interactions can open up a wave of "SAME."

When 20-year-old Ciara Tobin texted her boyfriend asking for a paperclip, his response made Twitter crack up.

Her question was simple and straight to the point, and his answer was also technically simple and straight to the point. And yet, the specificity of it gave Ciara and her followers a solid laugh.

men honestly are something else pic.twitter.com/y0k9HpqNUn — ciara tobin (@CiaraTobin) April 5, 2018

When asked if he had a paperclip, Ciara's boyfriend Riley knew exactly where it was lying on the floor.

She even took photos of the paperclip to prove he knew his mess by heart.

The internet heavily related to the concept of remember exactly where something is lying on the floor.

There's a key difference between being messy and being disorganized. Disorganized people can't locate their belongings. Messy people often can, even if their organization style is completely indecipherable by outsiders.