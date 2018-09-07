Girl's boyfriend makes everyone jealous with his elaborate date planning skills.

While it's fun in concept, planning date night can quicly descend into an activity from hell. You have to make decisions, agree upon those multiple decisions, manage to afford those decisions in this economy, and THEN go have fun?! I'll gladly take a night in with true crime documentaries and pasta leftovers over the stress of a night out on the town. Then again, even my nights on the town usually ends in true crime documentaries, so potato, potato.

Apparently, I'm not the only one who finds planning dates a steaming pile of chore.

A large portion of the internet colored themselves impressed when they witnessed how Twitter user Lauren Mcfadden's boyfriend Robert cleverly plans out their dates.

get yourself a boyfriend like this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9pG5GzU6kQ — Lauren Mcfadden (@LaurenMcFadden9) September 6, 2018

To avoid the risk of disappointing his girlfriend through unappealing plans, Robert devised a quiz system to make the planing process more fun. Plus, it's a lot easier to make decisions when they're structured so nicely.