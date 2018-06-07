This girl's 'gross' Spaghetti Os hack has sparked a passionate internet debate.

Besides politics or religion, food is one of the singular subjects that can immediately unite or divide a crowd of strangers. This truth is multiplied when you add in strange food hacks that some people laud as genius, and others consider repulsive.

There are several key factors to consider before judging someone's food hack. First of all, there's the obvious issue of personal taste. If you don't like chocolate, it's unlikely that even the most brilliant chocolate hack will inspire praise from you. Also, the influence of regional flavors is real. The food people grow up with will totally affect their cooking habits and snacking preferences.

Those considerations aside, there are some food creations that just DON'T NEED TO EXIST.

When the Twitter user Brooke Blasingame posted a photo of her very own spaghettiOs hack, the internet was immediately divided.

Texans know whats up 😋 pic.twitter.com/m3fIunTZwW — Brooke Blasingame (@Brookioh) June 3, 2018

As you can see here, she managed to fill an ice cube tray with spaghettiOs, which to her credit is very creative. The next photo is where matters truly take a dive, she actually put the spaghettiOs in water?! Are they supposed to melt into a very watery bowl of spaghettiOs?! I was seriously on board with the idea of a frozen spaghettiOs popsicle, but anything beyond that feels like a hate crime against all food.