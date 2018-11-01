Girl's 'tired mom' costume goes viral for how painfully accurate it is.

Halloween is a time full of imagination. For some, this brings out a desire to dress up as monsters lurking the in dark, their favorite movie characters, or perhaps an animal or object they encounter in their every day life. For others, it serves as a time to take a deep dive into realism and the subtle terror of every day.
For 13-year-old Jillian Schnerch, this Halloween presented an opportunity to truly embody the struggle of being a tired mom. As one of nine children, Jillian is very familiar with the source material of "tired mom" and pulled it off with incredible detail.
The more you look at this costume, the more you'll notice the brilliant details that really bring it to life.
She's got the Starbucks cup, the smeared makeup, the Target bag full of baby wipes and wine, a baby on her arm and a baby on her leg. This is supreme costume design.
If you look closer you'll also notice she has on Uggs with her lounge pants and bits of Cheerio in her hair.
In fact, eagle-eyed viewers will also be able to spot spit up trailing down her shirt, a true work of art.
The child hanging on her leg truly adds to the overall effect of the photoshoot.
Jillian's costume has been shared over 73,000 times on Facebook, mostly due to the painful accuracy of it. While she certainly knocks it out of the park, she's not the first tired mom to go viral.
Back in 2016 7-year-old Lainie Griffin went viral for her all pink tired mom costume, and I have faith there are more brilliant mom costumes yet to come.