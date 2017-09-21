Advertising

People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. Likewise, politicians who "like" porn pages on Twitter shouldn't create anti-porn legislation. While these statements might seem painfully obvious, recent news would suggest quite the opposite. According to The Daily Beast, the Florida GOP Rep. Ross Spano shattered his anti-porn image when he "liked" a porno video from Goddess Lesbian Twitter account on Wednesday.

While liking and watching porno is perfectly normal for most people, Spano is a man who just proposed a resolution (HR. 157) that would label porn as a public health crisis due to the ways it "objectifies women, normalizes violence and the abuse of women and children."

Florida anti-porn GOP lawmaker Ross Spano ‘liked’ porno on Twitter https://t.co/i8wWTfddox — Eric W. Dolan (@EWDolan) September 21, 2017

Certainly, there are plenty of issues around objectification, violence, and sexism in the porn industry. But it seems that Spano is merely taking a page out of the GOP playbook. Which is to say, there's a pattern of GOP politicians waging faux concern over the porn industry while secretly watching it (and stripping women's rights in other areas).

This is the face of a deeply repressed man.

If there was a scientific study on the correlation between creepy draconian politicans and deep-seeded sexual repression, I have a feeling the correlation level would be 100%. Or at least in the 90s.

Spano is certainly not alone with his inner conflict about porn. Just last week Ted Cruz liked a hardcore porn video on Twitter, despite being man who once tried to criminalize the sales of dildos.

We need a teen boy to start an outreach program that teaches GOP politicians where to find porn OFF Twitter.

According to Spano, the "like" wasn't him, but likely one of his conniving interns.

"Obviously, I have a long social media history on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram since I was first elected in 2012. With a thorough examination of my accounts, it will be easy to see that this is not my doing,” Spano told the Orlando Weekly. “I have since gone back, once notified, and rectified the problem. And I’m now looking into how it occurred in the first place."

In Spano's defense, the video showed two women pleasuring each other and involved no violence. So, at least he has good taste in porn.

