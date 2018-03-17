GOP candidate who called Parkland teen a 'skinhead lesbian' gets what he deserves.

In the month following the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Highschool, Parkland survivors have been dragging trolls who claim the teens are actors pushing a political agenda. They've also called out Betsy Devos for her hypocrisy, criticized Melania Trump over Donald Trump Jr.'s cyberbullying, and organized the National School Walkout day in protest of draconian gun laws. It would reason to assume most adults, particularly in politics, would be impressed.

However, that was not the case for the GOP Maine House candidate Leslie Gibson who mocked Parkland shooting survivors, calling student David Hogg a "bald faced liar" and claiming Emma Gonzalez was a "skinhead lesbian" who shouldn't impress you "unless you're a frothing at the mouth moonbat."

Leslie Gibson: “There is nothing about this skinhead lesbian that impresses me...unless you’re a frothing at the mouth moonbat,” & of classmate David Hogg, whom he called “a bald faced liar” for saying that the National Rifle Association “owned” Republican lawmakers. @GOP are 😈 https://t.co/2Hr89MBn6d — MaureenR8209 (@MaureenR8209) March 13, 2018

While Gibson's house race was previously unchallenged, his nasty commentary inspired the Democrat Eryn Gylchrist to enter the race and oppose him.

28-year-old Eryn Gilchrist was so "horrified and ashamed" by Maine GOP candidate Leslie Gibson's comments about @Emma4Change that she decided to run against him. https://t.co/qaaBQKtQBF pic.twitter.com/3cyeop4BHc — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 16, 2018

Shortly after she announced her plan to run, Gibson dropped out of the race.

There is still justice in this world, sometimes.