GOP candidate who called Parkland teen a 'skinhead lesbian' gets what he deserves.

In the month following the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Highschool, Parkland survivors have been dragging trolls who claim the teens are actors pushing a political agenda. They've also called out Betsy Devos for her hypocrisy, criticized Melania Trump over Donald Trump Jr.'s cyberbullying, and organized the National School Walkout day in protest of draconian gun laws. It would reason to assume most adults, particularly in politics, would be impressed.
However, that was not the case for the GOP Maine House candidate Leslie Gibson who mocked Parkland shooting survivors, calling student David Hogg a "bald faced liar" and claiming Emma Gonzalez was a "skinhead lesbian" who shouldn't impress you "unless you're a frothing at the mouth moonbat."
While Gibson's house race was previously unchallenged, his nasty commentary inspired the Democrat Eryn Gylchrist to enter the race and oppose him.
Shortly after she announced her plan to run, Gibson dropped out of the race.
There is still justice in this world, sometimes.
Naturally, both Parkland survivors and human beings with an ounce of empathy or intelligence everywhere are overjoyed at the news.
If adults learn anything in 2018, it should be to NOT cross the teens.