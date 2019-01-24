Trump supporter builds argument defending border wall and someone immediately tore it down.

It's day 33 of President Trump shutting down the government over border wall funding. When they're not mocking Native Americans, the shrinking faction of Trump supporters are standing by the president's insistence that no federal workers get paid until her gets $5 billion for a monument celebrating his hatred of Mexicans.

A recent Reddit thread asked government workers held hostage in the wall negotiations how they feel about the president.

Surprisingly, a Trump supporter supported Trump, playing all the hits. He categorized immigrant neighbors as "invading freeloaders," and said that 5.5 billion dollars for a wall is just a drop in the bucket of the vast federal budget.

Using the Trumpist's "imagine you make $44k after taxes" scenario, a worker replied that not only does the "fence" not solve the neighborhood dispute (which may or may not be imaginary to begin with), 5.5 billion dollars is actually a sh*t ton of money that could otherwise be used to address real issues like healthcare, the opioid epidemic, and homegrown American criminals.