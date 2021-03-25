Grandfather asks if he was wrong to tell daughter she needs to find a nanny for her kids.

Managing a career and a family can be a stressful and delicate balance, but expecting family members to look after your children for free can get messy. Part of the fun of being a grandparent is getting to experience the joy of parenting without the intense labor, and being able to hand them back to your adult children when three kids under five-years-old are screaming about not getting purple popsicles for breakfast.
While it can be uncomfortable to say "no" to family, setting up healthy and realistic boundaries is important for everyone involved. So, when a concerned dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about childcare for his grandchildren, people were quick to offer advice.
My daughter (27F) and son-in-law (30M) currently have two kids (4 and 6). They both have very intensive careers and mentioned that they were struggling with work-life balance. They were hoping for my wife and I to help pick up the kids from school, help drive them to after school activities, and basically look over them from the 2:30-5:30pm time. To give some context, I used to do this for my three kids because I had the more flexible schedule (academia) between my wife and I. However, I also used to work every night from 10pm to 3am to make up for that time.