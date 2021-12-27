Grandma asks if she's wrong to kick 'snotty' daughter and grandkids out before Christmas.

One of the many perks of being a grandparent is that the second the kids act up, you can hand them right back to their parents...

Sneaking cash and candy to spoil your grandkids, baking cookies, or being a trusted voice of reason for advice or life wisdom are just a few of the rewards of grandparenthood. While parenting comes with a great deal of compromise, stress, cluttered calendars, tough talks, spilled food, and punishments, grandparenting is often a breeze in comparison.

Spending the holidays with grandparents can result in priceless memories, but it's still important to follow house rules and reprimand your children for any disrespect. Grandparents, are "elders" after all, and letting your kids run around the house like hurricanes of destruction with dirty hands and muddy boots is a great way to not be invited back next Christmas. Just because you grew up in that house and have all the loud stairs memorized from when you used to sneak in as a teenager doesn't mean you should let your children terrorize it like a ketchup-fueled avalanche.