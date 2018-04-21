This grandma's new friendship has the entire internet weeping.

Loneliness is a problem at all ages, but getting older can make it even harder to make new friends. Especially, if you're battling an illness as alienating as dementia.

So when Twitter user Lillie (@downlillie) shared an anecdote about her grandma making a new friend at a new care home, the entire internet wept.

"Took my nan to her new care home today that’s for people with dementia, she met a lady who had the same name as her and they held hands the whole time they watched TV, the lady on the left (gladys) repeatedly said to my nan ‘don’t worry you’ve got me now’​​​​​​" Lillie wrote.

The fact that both women have the name Gladys makes their tender connection feel even more special.

The pure tweet opened up conversations around the devastating effects of dementia, and how difficult it can be to make care taking decisions for a loved one.