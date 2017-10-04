Advertising

Sometimes grandma has a Freudian slip in conversation and it's a beautiful and unforgettable (deeply uncomfortable) moment for everyone involved. Other times, grandma unknowingly purchases an animated book for adults and gives it to her 6-year-old grandchild without proofreading it. While this might not technically count as a Freudian slip, the contents are very colorful, certainly colorful enough for a round of psychoanalysis.

After realizing the contents of the pages, the mother and Twitter user Tiffany1985B shared the hilarious R-rated book If Animals Could Talk that was innocently purchased for her child by grandma.

It's pretty clear that grandma didn't check the book out beforehand. Unless, this was all a set-up and grandma wanted the child to learn the ways of the world at an early age. We may never know grandma's deepest truth.

I’m dying. My mom bought this book for my 6 year old and I just called to ask if she had actually opened the book. She hadn’t. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/inYCEaZKpV — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

Tiffany was generous enough to share some of the best pages with Twitter.

As any responsible citizen of the Twitter world would do.

It’s really long but I’ll share some! — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

I couldn’t even talk when I called her. Here’s the first page: pic.twitter.com/gRvuNrxMCX — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

This is truly a coming of age story.

Twitter was loving every moment, too.

Please tell me the puffer fish says "Blow me." — Gavin (@SnarkActual) October 4, 2017

No, I was hoping for that too. pic.twitter.com/jCidoyGPSH — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

Some of the pages featured more cerebral animal illustrations.

Might be the most accurate one 😂 pic.twitter.com/bsJAtCFNtI — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

TFW Someone says a hotdog is a sandwich: pic.twitter.com/n5mf1j5gSb — 🍁 Jessica 🍂 (@Lady_Sappho) October 4, 2017

While others got down and dirty.

These are the pages that make it R-rated.

You guys this book is amazing. pic.twitter.com/q0Bye8h4hQ — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

@joshcassidy_ we got a good laugh tonight when we opened the book Grammy got for our 6 year old 😂😂😂 we had no idea. pic.twitter.com/sTnXUrBXbf — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

Apparently, the child got a good look at the book before it was shared with Twitter.

This child is now an infinitely wiser and stranger 6-year-old now.

😂😂😂😂😂 good thing you took a gander before busting it out with the kids!!! — ReneeS 🤷‍♀️💅🏻 (@eeners) October 4, 2017

Nope! 6 year old was reading with Dad and said “I don’t even know what this means” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

He goes “did your mom get this as a joke? Is this a serious book?” 😂😂😂 — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

Double cool if your mom actually DID know. — Cranky Gordon (@CrankyGordon) October 4, 2017

She didn’t, she was mortified 😂 — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

In grandma's defense, this book was somehow on the kid's table at Barnes & Noble.

This is certainly a strong bid to make reading books trendy again.

She said it was on the kids table at Barnes & Noble 😳 — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

🙈 haha. I appreciate Granny's taste. Maybe you can regift on your 6 yr old's 18th? 😉 Glad it gave you some laughs. Hope you enjoy the book. — Josh Cassidy (@joshcassidy_) October 4, 2017

Honestly, this would make a more memorable childhood gift than most of the books on the shelf. And the adult content gives it an evergreen value. Basically, this grandma purchased her grandchild an Adult Swim show when she thought she was picking up a Cartoon Network story.

