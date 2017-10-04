Sometimes grandma has a Freudian slip in conversation and it's a beautiful and unforgettable (deeply uncomfortable) moment for everyone involved. Other times, grandma unknowingly purchases an animated book for adults and gives it to her 6-year-old grandchild without proofreading it. While this might not technically count as a Freudian slip, the contents are very colorful, certainly colorful enough for a round of psychoanalysis.
After realizing the contents of the pages, the mother and Twitter user Tiffany1985B shared the hilarious R-rated book If Animals Could Talk that was innocently purchased for her child by grandma.
It's pretty clear that grandma didn't check the book out beforehand. Unless, this was all a set-up and grandma wanted the child to learn the ways of the world at an early age. We may never know grandma's deepest truth.
Tiffany was generous enough to share some of the best pages with Twitter.
As any responsible citizen of the Twitter world would do.
This is truly a coming of age story.
Twitter was loving every moment, too.
Some of the pages featured more cerebral animal illustrations.
While others got down and dirty.
These are the pages that make it R-rated.
Apparently, the child got a good look at the book before it was shared with Twitter.
This child is now an infinitely wiser and stranger 6-year-old now.
In grandma's defense, this book was somehow on the kid's table at Barnes & Noble.
This is certainly a strong bid to make reading books trendy again.
Honestly, this would make a more memorable childhood gift than most of the books on the shelf. And the adult content gives it an evergreen value. Basically, this grandma purchased her grandchild an Adult Swim show when she thought she was picking up a Cartoon Network story.