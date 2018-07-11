This guy’s grandma had an extreme reaction to a Steve Harvey GIF. We mean EXTREME.

While jokes about grandparents not getting technology can often be a bit overplayed, there are times when the tropes are too beautifully true to pass over.
When the grandma of Forbes writer Alex Konrad was presented with a GIF of Steve Harvey clapping, her response was truly beyond.
It all started when Konrad's aunt sent the enthusiastic GIF of Harvey clapping in a group text to all of the family. The initial responses emotionally mirrored the clapping GIF.
However, grandma was not yet familiar with Harvey or the circular function of GIFs, so the whole ordeal quickly proved a personal nightmare.
Family members were quick to assure grandma that the clapping man was Harvey, and GIFs are supposed to keep running.
But it was too late, she was already convinced Harvey was the omen of a broken phone.
Grandma headed straight to the Verizon store to get Harvey shut off once and for all. If only it was that simple.
Konrad's sister wasted NO time in subtly shading him with the prediction that he'd post this all on Twitter.
Her journey with Harvey kept getting better.
Apparently the Verizon guy told her the GIF would eventually "run itself out" which I wasn't aware was a thing?! This understandably confused grandma even more, and she remained concerned about her phone and the state of her battery.
When Konrad shared the anecdote with his Twitter followers they were immediately engulfed in this 2018 Odyssey.
Eventually, grandma shut off both her phones to get the GIF to leave her alone (I heavily relate to this sentiment). Luckily for her fans, she still has a landline for chatting.
Now that grandma understands GIFs, this likely won't happen in the future. Unless of course this was a personal issue with Harvey, which I would completely understand.