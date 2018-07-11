This guy’s grandma had an extreme reaction to a Steve Harvey GIF. We mean EXTREME.

While jokes about grandparents not getting technology can often be a bit overplayed, there are times when the tropes are too beautifully true to pass over.

When the grandma of Forbes writer Alex Konrad was presented with a GIF of Steve Harvey clapping, her response was truly beyond.

It all started when Konrad's aunt sent the enthusiastic GIF of Harvey clapping in a group text to all of the family. The initial responses emotionally mirrored the clapping GIF.

However, grandma was not yet familiar with Harvey or the circular function of GIFs, so the whole ordeal quickly proved a personal nightmare.

Family members were quick to assure grandma that the clapping man was Harvey, and GIFs are supposed to keep running.

But it was too late, she was already convinced Harvey was the omen of a broken phone.

Grandma headed straight to the Verizon store to get Harvey shut off once and for all. If only it was that simple.