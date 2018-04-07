A grandma's typo caused a massive airport scare. The internet has her back.

Global airport security has gotten stricter in recent decades for good reason. However, the result of this sometimes causes innocent people to set off airport scares for fairly harmless mistakes.

A grandma, Venkata Lakshmi, accidentally set off a massive scare at the Brisbane airport after she labeled her luggage "Bomb to Brisbane." Due to limited space, she wasn't able to fit her intended label of "Bombay to Brisbane," and those two extra letters made a whole world of difference.

So, this caused a bit of an issue at #Brisbane airport. Police cordoned off part of the terminal after this bag popped out on the luggage belt. The passenger was coming from Mumbai, formerly Bombay.



In her defense, the airport code for Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport is "BOM" which given the climate of airport security, should be changed.

People on the internet immediately had Lakshmi's back.

While some pointed out the fact that Bombay is now Mumbai, Lakshmi has lived there for decades and still considers the city Bombay, as do many.

