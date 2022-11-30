Someecards Logo
Grandpa buys granddaughter car because her brother gets 'everything else' from parents.

Bronwyn Isaac
Nov 30, 2022 | 3:14 PM
In a perfect world, parents wouldn't favor one kid over another.

But reality can be a different story, and dynamics of favoritism are often far more obvious to outsiders than parents think.

In a popular AITA post, a grandpa ask if he was wrong for showing favoritism to his granddaughter as a way of "correcting" favoritism towards his grandson.

He wrote:

AITA for showing favoritism toward my grandkids?​​​​​

My son married his high school girlfriend when he was 19. I told him I don't approve of his choice for two reasons 1. He is too young 2. We never liked his girlfriend so I will never help him with anything

They have 2 kids Jonah (M17) and Laura (F16). When Laura was born, my son begged me for help because they couldn't afford childcare for 2 kids even though they both work full time and neither can become a SAHP because they need money.

Even though I told him I won't help I decided to help anyway because of my grandkids. I hired a nanny for them.

