Cops respond to little boy who called 911 to narc on the Grinch.

A 5-year-old boy in Mississippi just learned about the Grinch Who Stole Christmas, and he decided nothing of the sort was going to happen on his watch. According to People, TyLon Pittman called 911 to ask police to stop the Grinch. In a rare Christmas miracle, the police actually did it.

“Our dispatcher posted a status on Facebook that she had received a call from a little boy … and he told her he thought the Grinch was going to be coming to steal his Christmas,” local police officer Lauren Develle told the Clarion Ledger. “I asked her to send me his address.”

Develle then went to TyLon's house to let him know that the police wouldn't let the Grinch anywhere near his Christmas. If the Grinch did come, TyLon told police he had no qualms about where to send him: “I want y’all to come back to my house and take him to jail,” he said.

“The Grinch is not going to come steal your Christmas. I won’t let that happen,” promised the officer.

The police force then took it one step further, inviting TyLon into the station to let him lock the Grinch behind bars.