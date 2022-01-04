Groom asks if he'd be wrong to uninvite 'jealous' sister from wedding.

If a wedding happens under a floral arch with an open bar and a string-light fueled dance floor, but there's not even a little bit of drama leading up to the event...did the wedding even happen?

Can you consider yourself legally married if there isn't even one meltdown involved in your wedding planning process? Not a single vendor hiccup, in-law disaster, dress stress, or bridesmaid conflict? While weddings are of course meant to be beautiful celebrations of committment, they can unfortunately unearth a whirlwind of family tension and unsolicited opinions.

So, when a frustrated groom decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to threaten to uninvite his sister to his wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my mom if she doesn't stop buying things for my sister I will uninvite her to my wedding?