Groom asks if he was wrong to do a Borat impression during wedding vows after bride cries.

Sometimes it can be difficult to tell when your partner is actually serious when an inside joke or running gag between the two of you goes on too long...

If there's a movie you both love and are constantly referencing or a funny voice and banter you share, there is a line where it can go too far. While some people don't buy into the big white wedding stress and take their ceremony more casually, rolling with the punches of the day and not letting photo or family drama get to them, others dream of a very serious formal event. Knowing what your partner expects of your wedding day before you marry them is important so that you're both on the same page for planning the best party for the two of you. If you're planning any kind of surprise on the wedding day, you better be 100% sure that the person you're marrying is going to love it or else you could be headed for a disastrous start to your marriage.